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Lifesystems Chlorine Dioxide Droplets
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1272 views • May 01, 2019
Kills bacteria, viruses & cysts in water including Giardia and Cryptosporidium. Chlorine Dioxide is the safest and most effective form of chemical water disinfection and unlike Chlorine, has no noticeable aftertaste.
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