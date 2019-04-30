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Beto O'Rourke Says We Have 10 Years To Live
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8 views • April 30, 2019
Beto O'Rourke is posing as a white knight coming to save us from climate change with his plans for austerity for the middle and lower class ensuring a bigger class divide and guaranteeing his and the rest of the super rich's superiority.
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:Web:
http://www.infowars.com/
http://www.PrisonPlanet.com/
http://www.NewsWars.com/
https://www.europe.infowars.com/
http://www.infowarsstore.com/
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