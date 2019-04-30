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Proud Boys Confronted Whoopi Goldberg In Florida, You Won't Believe How It Went
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41 views • April 30, 2019
Jacob Engels of http://centralfloridapost.com and Chris White @usmcsdi join Owen Shroyer on The War Room to discuss the Trump Derangement Syndrome infecting the loudest voices on the left.
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:Web:
http://www.infowars.com/
http://www.PrisonPlanet.com/
http://www.NewsWars.com/
https://www.europe.infowars.com/
http://www.infowarsstore.com/
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