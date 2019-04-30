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CIA Analyst: Trump’s Time To Stop Coup Running Out
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759 views • April 30, 2019
America's intelligence agencies have been exposed for attempting a coup to remove President Trump. Former C.I.A analyst Larry C. Johnson joins Alex to explain that now is the time for President Trump to take action against the Deep State before it's too late.
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