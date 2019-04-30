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Who Is Persecuted More, Muslims Or Christians?
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78 views • April 30, 2019
A panel of guests on Unite America First talk about who is persecuted more, Christians or Muslims? And a caller from calls in to make sure the truth is told.
Special Guests:
Jeff Robinson - facebokk.com/jeff.robinson.967488
Aynaz Anni Cyrus - Twitter.com/AnniCyrus
Watch the uncensored video streams at: https://infowars.com/show
***Download The Official Infowars Free App
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Special Guests:
Jeff Robinson - facebokk.com/jeff.robinson.967488
Aynaz Anni Cyrus - Twitter.com/AnniCyrus
Watch the uncensored video streams at: https://infowars.com/show
***Download The Official Infowars Free App
https://www.infowars.com/app/
Subscribe: https://infowars.com/newsletter
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