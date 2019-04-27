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Beer and Dog Ride April 27, 2019
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27 views • April 30, 2019
This is vero cycling club Beer and Dog Ride from April 27, 2019. This ride is from Sebastian to South of West Palm Beach. We had many participant this time. There were fast group, B+/B group, C+/C group, and Casual group. Casual group went to totally different route, I couldn't record.
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