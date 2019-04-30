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TRUTH TV - Episode 12: Border Battle New Mexico, Dems And Impeachment, Don't Say "Christian"
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227 views • April 30, 2019
An American citizen who was helping border patrol out in New Mexico was arrested this week. Now it appears he was assaulted in jail and patriots are hopping mad.
With special counsel Robert Mueller's report now public, what legal avenues will the Democrats pursue?
The left's fear of uttering the C-word. Why is "Christian" so hard to say?
All this and more on Liberty Nations TV's news and analysis program.
https://libertynation.com
With special counsel Robert Mueller's report now public, what legal avenues will the Democrats pursue?
The left's fear of uttering the C-word. Why is "Christian" so hard to say?
All this and more on Liberty Nations TV's news and analysis program.
https://libertynation.com
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