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Cooling On Impeachment: Say What?
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291 views • April 30, 2019
Impeachment fever is running high among the Democrats voter base following the Mueller report, while the party leadership isn't exactly sure what to do. They want to take down President Trump by any means which avail themselves, but with a Presidential election on the horizon, leading Democrats fear that a move for impeachment would be seen by voters as an overreach.
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