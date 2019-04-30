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Uninformed Leftists Get Tr!ggered By Facts
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183 views • April 30, 2019
Infowars reporter Millie Weaver attempts to interview attendees of a Biden 2020 rally held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania only to get bombarded by extremely hateful liberals filled with misinformation spread by the mainstream media about President Trump, Infowars, and Alex Jones.
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Subscribe: https://infowars.com/newsletter
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