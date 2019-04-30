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Why TP Sucks & 10 Reasons to Switch to a Bidet
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220 views • April 30, 2019
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In this video you’re going to learn what people did to clean themselves before the invention of toilet paper, what some toilet paperless cultures of today use to clean themselves, and 10 reasons why you should ditch the toilet paper and begin using one of the greatest products in personal hygiene ever invented: A bidet.
For the show notes, go to:
http://www.endalldisease.com/episode12
In this video you’re going to learn what people did to clean themselves before the invention of toilet paper, what some toilet paperless cultures of today use to clean themselves, and 10 reasons why you should ditch the toilet paper and begin using one of the greatest products in personal hygiene ever invented: A bidet.
For the show notes, go to:
http://www.endalldisease.com/episode12
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