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NCCS Excelsior Choir wins 1st place at OSAA State Choir Competition - April 29, 2019
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99 views • April 30, 2019
0:00 Introduction
0:17 Shosholoza - trad. arr. Dr. Jeffrey Ames
2:34 Fa Una Canzona - by Orazio Vecchi
4:43 Introduction to "Please Stay" by Rebecca Steele
5:26 Please Stay - by Jake Runestad
9:41 O Love - by Elaine Hagenberg
14:38 Lord, If I Got My Ticket, Can I Ride? - trad. arr. Sheldon Curry
OSAA State Choir Competition at Oregon State University, Corvallis, Oregon
North Clackamas Christian School
Oregon City, Oregon
Choral Director: Rebecca Steele
Choral assistant & accompanist: Kelly Bard
0:17 Shosholoza - trad. arr. Dr. Jeffrey Ames
2:34 Fa Una Canzona - by Orazio Vecchi
4:43 Introduction to "Please Stay" by Rebecca Steele
5:26 Please Stay - by Jake Runestad
9:41 O Love - by Elaine Hagenberg
14:38 Lord, If I Got My Ticket, Can I Ride? - trad. arr. Sheldon Curry
OSAA State Choir Competition at Oregon State University, Corvallis, Oregon
North Clackamas Christian School
Oregon City, Oregon
Choral Director: Rebecca Steele
Choral assistant & accompanist: Kelly Bard
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