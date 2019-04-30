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Trump to meet with Pelosi, Schumer on infrastructure reform
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148 views • April 30, 2019
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer are scheduled to meet with President Trump to discuss infrastructure reform on Tuesday, April 30. Rep. Chris Stewart on the upcoming meeting.
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