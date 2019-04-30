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ICE ramping up probes into fake 'family' units at the border
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15 views • April 30, 2019
Former ICE Acting Director Thomas Horman on the ICE probe into fake 'families' at the border and the mounting backlog in immigration court.
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newspoliticsbusinessimmigrationicefox businessfox business networkborder crisisborder securityillegal immigrantsillegal immigrationborder wallillegalscavutocavuto coast to coastborder patrolimmigration and customs enforcementmigrant crisisconnell mcshaneconnell mcshane fox businessthomas hormanthomas horman fox businessthomas horman iceus-mexico border
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