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Beto O’Rourke’s climate change plan is ‘crazy’: Rep. Green
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6 views • April 30, 2019
Rep. Mark Green (R-Tenn.) discusses 2020 presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke’s (D) $5 trillion climate change plan.
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newspoliticsclimate changebusinessfox businessfox business network2020 democrats2020climatebetotrish regantrish regan primetimepresidential electionbeto o'rourke2020 demsdemocratic candidates2020 candidates5 trillionbeto 5 trillion planbeto climatebeto climate changeclimate change planmark greenrep greenrep mark green
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