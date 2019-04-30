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Deputy AG Rod Rosenstein submits resignation to Trump
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5 views • April 30, 2019
Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton discusses Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein’s resignation and how Democrats are pushing for Attorney General William Barr to testify before Congress.
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