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FBI warns of Russia interference in 2020 election
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1 view • April 30, 2019
Gen. Jack Keane (Ret.) discusses how FBI Director Christopher Wray warned that Russia may try to interfere in the 2020 presidential election. Keane also discusses the crisis at the U.S. southern border.
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newspoliticsbusinesselectionfbirussiaworld newsfox businessfox business network2020 election2020 presidential election2020presidential electionelection interferencethe evening editchristopher wrayrussian interferenceliz macdonaldjack keanefbi russiageneral jack keanegeneral keanerussia meddlingrussia news
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