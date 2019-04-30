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Trish Regan: The border business is big
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5 views • April 30, 2019
FBN’s Trish Regan and former Trump 2016 campaign manager Corey Lewandowski discuss the crisis at the southern border and how some radio ads in Central America are encouraging migrants to come to the U.S.
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newspoliticsbusinessimmigrationfbnfox businessfox business networkborderborder crisisborder securityillegal immigrantsillegal immigrationus mexico bordersouthern borderregantrish regantrish regan monologuetrish regan primetimeopinionimmigrantsfox business voicestrishasylum seekerscorey lewandowskitrish regan immigration
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