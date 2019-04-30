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AOC Responds to NZ Massacre by Slamming the NRA
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2 views • April 30, 2019
"The names of many of the victims have not yet been released. Unfortunately, as you and I both know, that doesn't stop some individuals from trying to politicize tragedies like this." —Cam Edwards
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