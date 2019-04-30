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No, Rep. Hayes, More Guns Does Not Equal More Deaths
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1 view • April 30, 2019
There are more guns in the United States than ever before, but gun deaths and gun violence are reaching record lows. The Disarm America Movement's logic doesn't seem to add up.
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