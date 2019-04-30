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Interview du résistant Alain Soral
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23 views • April 30, 2019
Interview du résistant Alain Soral. Depuis des années le résistant Alain Soral dénoncent les dérives l'influence voire la dictature d'une oligarchie de réseaux en France mais aussi au niveau mondial. Par l'étude historique, religieuse, politique, par la sociologie, par la stratégie de la poupée russe, cela l'a amené à la conclusion qu'il y avait toujours une MÊME catégorie de personne en haut de la pyramide qui jouait un rôle néfaste et parasite pour une nation et son peuple.
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