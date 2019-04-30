© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
To ABSURDITY & BEYOND ...
Follow
0
Share
Report
20 views • April 30, 2019
Streamed live on 29th April 2019
AV10 day tickets & AV10 on paper view; https://alternativeview.co.uk/
Climate change is undermining genuine concerns, geo-engineering & 5G
Extinction rebellion is fake
Cory Morningstar's outstanding blog 'the wrong kind of green' http://www.wrongkindofgreen.org/
Look at Extinction Rebellion's Gail Bradbrook and Julian Roger Hallam and of George Barda,
Live stream back 1st May
2nd May Ian R Crane's guests David Noakes & Lyn Thyer on Humanity V's Insanity
AV10 day tickets & AV10 on paper view; https://alternativeview.co.uk/
Climate change is undermining genuine concerns, geo-engineering & 5G
Extinction rebellion is fake
Cory Morningstar's outstanding blog 'the wrong kind of green' http://www.wrongkindofgreen.org/
Look at Extinction Rebellion's Gail Bradbrook and Julian Roger Hallam and of George Barda,
Live stream back 1st May
2nd May Ian R Crane's guests David Noakes & Lyn Thyer on Humanity V's Insanity
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.