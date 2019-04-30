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Rosenstein submits resignation to Trump, effective May 11
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15 views • April 30, 2019
Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein announced in January that we would resign after the Mueller report was released; John Roberts reports from the White House. #SpecialReport #FoxNews
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