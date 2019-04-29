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4/29/19 #FRIEDCHICKEN: Buttegieg, Biden, KH, Smollett, TRUMP #MagaCountry
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34 views • April 30, 2019
You Are Free TV
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4/29: Today, Pres Candidate Buttegieg was accused of sexual assault. Also, Biden had his 1st campaign rally in Pittsburgh. Meanwhile, we see POTUS hit it out of the park on Saturday in GB, WI, while KH and other dems slum it in Vegas.
Copyright Disclaimer: Citation of articles and authors in this report does not imply ownership. Works and images presented here fall under Fair Use Section 107 and are used for commentary on globally significant newsworthy events. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness.
President Trump's Green Bay Rally #MagaCountry:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s3Qym...
Pete Buttigieg accused of sexual assault:
https://bigleaguepolitics.com/breakin...
Sleepy Creepy Joe's first rally a big flop:
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/joe-bide...
Kamala Harris makes Vegas remarks at CAP sponsored Union rally:
https://laborunionreport.com/2019/04/...
Anna Paulina interrupts KH at the airport on Saturday:
https://www.mediaite.com/election-202...
Rabbi Goldstein new the victim who died in the shooting for 33 years:
https://www.timesofisrael.com/poway-r...
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https://www.nationallibertyalliance.org
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WE ARE FREE
89.6K subscribers
4/29: Today, Pres Candidate Buttegieg was accused of sexual assault. Also, Biden had his 1st campaign rally in Pittsburgh. Meanwhile, we see POTUS hit it out of the park on Saturday in GB, WI, while KH and other dems slum it in Vegas.
Copyright Disclaimer: Citation of articles and authors in this report does not imply ownership. Works and images presented here fall under Fair Use Section 107 and are used for commentary on globally significant newsworthy events. Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for fair use for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Community Guidelines Disclaimer: The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share that opinion and thoughts with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject to encourage conversation and awareness.
President Trump's Green Bay Rally #MagaCountry:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s3Qym...
Pete Buttigieg accused of sexual assault:
https://bigleaguepolitics.com/breakin...
Sleepy Creepy Joe's first rally a big flop:
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/joe-bide...
Kamala Harris makes Vegas remarks at CAP sponsored Union rally:
https://laborunionreport.com/2019/04/...
Anna Paulina interrupts KH at the airport on Saturday:
https://www.mediaite.com/election-202...
Rabbi Goldstein new the victim who died in the shooting for 33 years:
https://www.timesofisrael.com/poway-r...
Please get involved locally! Learn how with National Liberty Alliance:
https://www.nationallibertyalliance.org
PLEASE help PROMOTE YAFTV on Brighteon by playing and sharing these videos on that platform:
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/you...
Thanks so much for supporting You Are Free TV! Please join us on the 6pm Prayer Wave-- Freedom from tyranny worldwide!!
https://www.patreon.com/youarefreetv
Other ways to support the channel:
PayPal: [email protected] (Pls. no personal msgs here, thx!)
--Hit the friends and family tab if you can...thx!
CRYPTO donations:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
WE ARE FREE
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