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Demonic Possession Of The Vatican Exposed
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171 views • April 30, 2019
While traveling to Rome to cover the Eurozone implosion, Infowars.com met with illuminati researcher Leo Zagami to break down the Jesuit takeover of the Vatican, and the underground massive sex cults embedded within.
“Experts from the Vatican themselves admit there is a very close relationship between pedophilia and satanism”
“Experts from the Vatican themselves admit there is a very close relationship between pedophilia and satanism”
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