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Texas Man Spends 33 Months in Prison After Buying Shelter From Rising S Bunkers
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298 views • April 30, 2019
This video is from a youtube channel called "Atlas Survival Shelters" and it tells about a bunker salesman that snitches on its customers to the FBI
Description:
Ron interviews Steve Pruitt who was snitched on by the owners of Rising S Bunkers for his guns. Steve tells his story about how Rising S set him up for an FBI sting on his home and bunker. He wants the public to know that Rising S and Clyde Scott should not be trusted and ruined his life. Please watch his confessional in this video.
Atlas Survival Shelters
7407 Telegraph Road,
Montebello, CA 90640
# (323) 727-7084
Website - http://www.atlassurvivalshelters.com
Ron Hubbard
President/CEO & Founder
Email - [email protected]
Description:
Ron interviews Steve Pruitt who was snitched on by the owners of Rising S Bunkers for his guns. Steve tells his story about how Rising S set him up for an FBI sting on his home and bunker. He wants the public to know that Rising S and Clyde Scott should not be trusted and ruined his life. Please watch his confessional in this video.
Atlas Survival Shelters
7407 Telegraph Road,
Montebello, CA 90640
# (323) 727-7084
Website - http://www.atlassurvivalshelters.com
Ron Hubbard
President/CEO & Founder
Email - [email protected]
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