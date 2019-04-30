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Full Show - Pro-Gun, Pro-Trump Heroes Stop Synagogue Shooter & MSM Ignores - 04/29/2019
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375 views • April 30, 2019
Migrants pouring in through the southern border have been weaponized by globalists to spread the measles across America. Meanwhile, the MSM demonizes patriots demanding the truth. Also, Saudi Arabia is set to hit a new annual execution record after killing 37 in one day. The Islamic nation is beheading so much that they need to hire more sword-wielding executioners! Joining today's show is Christian expert Jan Irvin explaining how the left is funding antisemitism to create division.
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