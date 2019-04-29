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Jewish Passengers Checked For Measles While Unchecked Illegal Aliens Roam Free
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100 views • April 29, 2019
Alex breaks down how JetBlue faces allegations of profiling after a Passover program director said JetBlue crews saw an Orthodox Jewish boy with mosquito bites and unfairly profiled him as having measles, yet our southern border doesn't screen illegal aliens properly for illnesses.
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