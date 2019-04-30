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Democrats Sanctuary Cities Are Spreading Deadly Diseases - War Room Full Show
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62 views • April 30, 2019
It’s a news overload today on the War Room as Owen Shroyer covers a wide array of important news. Also, a breaking development as Rod Rosenstien resigns as Deputy AG. A Sports Illustrated swimsuit model is making headlines for breaking swimsuit model stereotypes.
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