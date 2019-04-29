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Police Officer Tells Of MS-13 War Zone In Texas
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210 views • April 29, 2019
"Tom" from Texas called in to give a boots on the ground update of the growing scourge of MS-13 violence now being committed on the U.S. side of the border. Alex breaks down how Texas has always been ground zero for fighting globalist tyranny.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ovceHGBUz_g
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ovceHGBUz_g
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