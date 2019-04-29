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Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue Endorses Sharia Law Features Burkini
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149 views • April 29, 2019
Halima Aden is featured in the latest Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition wearing a "burkini" highlighting the fact that Sharia Law is now being normalized in the west. Alex exposes how the worst parts of Islam are constantly praised by the left.
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