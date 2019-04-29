© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Combat Vet Stops Cowardly Synagogue Shooter By Charging Toward His Attack
Follow
0
Share
Report
135 views • April 29, 2019
Alex Jones breaks down how Oscar Stewart finally stopped the man firing a semi-automatic weapon inside the Chabad of Poway synagogue in San Diego on Saturday when he barreled toward him, yelling so loud that the shooter was startled into submission.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.