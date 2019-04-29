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29Apr19 Threats to Life & Liberty Escalate as Trump Turns
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19 views • April 29, 2019
Afghanistan, Syria, foreign wars, borders, vaccines. Trump is reversing himself and it’s NOT chess. Then, NYT goes beyond Nazi anti-semitism to attack Trump just days before the Passover shooting. And, Eric Peters on the next automaker in the crosshairs of the bureaucracy — Ford. Finally, new forensics prove John Wilkes Booth escaped and hope for a cheap, rapid cure of cancer.
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