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Report: Dog Worming Meds Cured Cancer
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129 views • April 29, 2019
A man from Oklahoma was diagnosed with late-stage small cell lung cancer back in 2016 and was told his life expectancy was three months. A veterinarian suggested he try a dog de-worming drug and by May 2017 he was cancer free.
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