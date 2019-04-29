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Trump Embraces Vaccine Panic & Mandate: “They Have To Get The Shots”
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32 views • April 29, 2019
Trump joined the panic over measles, reversing his long-held skepticism about the safety and effectiveness of vaccines. He should look at his powers under the Constitution before he treads on our right of informed consent, look at the USS Ft McHenry which has been quarantined at sea since December with mumps even though 100% have had MMR.
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