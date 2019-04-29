© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
VIDEO: AOC “No Borders, No Walls, No USA At All”
Follow
0
Share
Report
183 views • April 29, 2019
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez proclaimed during a town hall event in New York that it doesn't matter if you're documented or undocumented it's a human right to be allowed in the USA. Alex breaks down this globalist propaganda being pushed by the radical left.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.