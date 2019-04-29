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Huge Bioweapon Plagues Released Upon United States By Deep State
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266 views • April 29, 2019
Because our borders are overwhelmed, illegal immigrants are now being released into the US population without proper vetting of dangerous diseases. Alex exposes how the spread of these new strains of diseases plays right into the Deep State's Agenda of medical tyranny.
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