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Mnuchin: US is the bright spot of the world
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1 view • April 29, 2019
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on the U.S. economy, concerns over the potential impact of the slowdown in Europe and China and Federal Reserve policy.
Keywords
trumpnewspoliticsbusinesschina tariffseconomyfedfederal reservefox businessfox business networkmaria bartiromomarketsmornings with mariasteve mnuchintreasury secretarythe fedchina trade warus economytrump economysteven mnuchinchina trade dealrecessionmaria bartiromo fox businesssecretary of the treasurysteven mnuchin fox business
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