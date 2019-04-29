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Trump slams Judge Napolitano on obstruction claims
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12 views • April 29, 2019
Fox News senior judicial analyst Judge Andrew Napolitano responds to President Trump's tweets about him and Attorney General William Barr threatening to skip a House hearing.
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