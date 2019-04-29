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Maria Bartiromo joins Border Patrol for first-hand look at crisis
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9 views • April 29, 2019
CBP Assistant Chief Border Patrol Agent Jose Martinez gives FBN's Maria Bartiromo a first-hand look at the immigration issue at the U.S. border with Mexico.
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