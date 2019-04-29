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Trump pushes for merit-based immigration amid migrant surge
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5 views • April 29, 2019
Trump says the roaring economy is enticing people to the U.S. and the need to change immigration laws is greater than ever; chief White House correspondent John Roberts reports. #AmericasNewsroom #FoxNews
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