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Border crisis is affecting trade, commerce
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94 views • April 29, 2019
El Paso Mayor Dee Margo on the impact of the mounting border crisis on the border city and the overall U.S. economy.
Keywords
newspoliticsbusinesseconomyfox businessfox business networkmaria bartiromomornings with mariaborder crisisborder securityillegal immigrantsillegal immigrationus mexico borderborder wallsouthern borderillegalsimmigration crisisborder patrolhumanitarian crisisel pasomigrant crisismaria bartiromo fox businessdee margoel paso mayor
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