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2020 Dem hopeful wants to forgive $1.5 trillion in student debt
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2 views • April 29, 2019
Miramar, Florida Mayor Wayne Messam discusses his 2020 White House bid.
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newspoliticsfox newsfox news channelcollege debt2020 election2020 presidential electionpresidential electionelectionsamericas news headquartersamericas news hqstudent loanspersonal financedebt forgivenesskristin fisherkristin fisher fox newsloan forgivenessstudent debtstudent loanstudent loan debtstudent loan forgivenesswayne messamwayne messam 2020wayne messam fox news
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