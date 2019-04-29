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DHS requests more troops be sent to the southern border
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12 views • April 29, 2019
Maj. Gen. Robert Scales (Ret.) discusses the crisis at the U.S. southern border and gives his takes on Acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan.
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