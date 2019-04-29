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Senior Citizens are the Future of Work
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271 views • April 29, 2019
McDonald’s raised more than a few eyebrows with a recent announcement. They have pledged to hire more senior citizens in their bid to fill 250,000 summer jobs this year. Wow! In this episode, I discuss the myths and realities of hiring mature workers and how senior citizens are the future of work.
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