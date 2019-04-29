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Posted 28January2016 Lori Palatnik of the Jewish Women’s Renaissance Project thinks it is time for Jews to send their kids to live in Israel. She explained that after 9/11, she started reading about "the end of days," and asked "a very great" rabbi – "when do we leave?" He said that the time to get out was when "they start killing Jews in the street."Unfortunately, she said – this is precisely what is already happening in France and New York.