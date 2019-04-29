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Media Silent On Homegrown Leftist Terror
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150 views • April 29, 2019
19 year old San Diego, California Nursing student John T. Earnest, wearing a tactical vest shot up the Poway Synagogue near San Diego killing one and injuring multiple worshipers including the Rabbi and children.
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