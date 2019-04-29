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Intro: Demand Medical Cannabis as Primary Treatment of Disease. Stop Vaccine-Medical Genocide.
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45 views • April 29, 2019
Intro: Demand Medical Cannabis and other Natural Therapies as Primary Treatment of Disease by Dr. Grady Deal PhD LMT DC. GMO Vaccine Dangers-Chemotherapy Dangers. Stop Vaccine-Medical Genocide. Series: Hey Shit for Brains Your Doctor is Killing You. Email [email protected] or [email protected].
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