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FED UP PROFESSOR #45
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20 views • April 28, 2019
If you think the college you're blowing all that money on is really educating your kid, you might want to watch this short video. Far too may of these places are churning out legions of PC worshiping Marxists who can barely communicate. And it's only getting worse!
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