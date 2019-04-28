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Trump 2020 senior adviser says Biden is a 'has-been'
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5 views • April 28, 2019
Trump 2020 senior adviser says Biden is a 'has-been'
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trumpnewsdemocratspoliticspresident trumppresident donald trumpfox newsfox news channeldonald trumppersonality2020 democrats2020 election2020 elections2020 presidential electionjoe bidenjustice with judge jeanineelectionsjoe biden 2020lisa boothejoe2020joe biden 2020 presidential runkatrina piersonkatrina pierson fox newslisa boothe fox news
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