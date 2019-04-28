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Anthony Scaramucci on Trump's treatment of the media
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17 views • April 28, 2019
Ex-Trump aide says he doesn't like when Trump calls people names.
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trumpwhite housenewspoliticssocial mediapresident trumpfox newsfox news channelentertainmenttwitterdonald trump2020 presidential electiontrump 2020mediatrump tweetstrump twitterhoward kurtzmediabuzzhoward kurtz fox newstrump tweetanthony scaramuccianthonyanthony scaramucci fox newstrump chris cuomotrump cnn
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